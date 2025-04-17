MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians will look to gain momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having beaten Delhi Capitals in a thriller on Sunday, the match will have plenty of bearings, considering both teams head into this one with wins in their previous contests. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the MI vs SRH contest.

Advertisment

MI vs SRH Match Preview

Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad head into the match sitting, seventh and ninth respectively. Both teams have won their previous contests and will be eyeing momentum as we enter the second half of the IPL season. However, a defeat for either side will see them drop crucial points in the race for the IPL 2025 Playoff.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Advertisment

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton



Batters: Travis Head, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav



All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner



Advertisment

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Thursday's meeting between MI and SRH will be the 24th between the franchises with the former leading the way with 13 wins. SRH on the other hand have won 10 with no matches ending in no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has a stunning record in this format and has done well for both India and Mumbai Indians. He scored a half century in the previous match and we can back him to do well.

2. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma scored 141 runs in the previous match and will be a good pick against this opposition.

3. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been in great form for Mumbai Indians despite the team suffering odd defeats. Pandya produced a great show with ball against LSG before coming good with the bat against RCB.

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

MI vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya will be value addition to the side, so we suggest you to pick them in the Dream11 for the IPL 2025 contest.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad Team Analysis

MI: MI are seventh in the points table with two wins and four losses in six matches. They beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in the previous match and will be looking to take the momentum as they are back at their home venue.

SRH: SRH are placed ninth in the table with two wins and four losses in six matches. They finally broke a streak of four losses in a row with a dominating win over Punjab Kings in the previous match by chasing down 245 which is the second highest successful chase in history of IPL. This should be a closely fought game.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton (C), Ishan Kishan



Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head (VC), Tilak Verma



All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma



Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult



Match Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs SRH?

Considering SRH and MI are in poor form and struggling to climb the table it will be a vital contest. However, the home crowd could play a huge advantage, meaning Mumbai have slight edge in the contest. So we predict Mumbai Indians to beat SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.