LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) as they go head-to-head in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Saturday (April 12). Both teams have good fantasy players to pick from as Nicholas Pooran and Priyansh Arya are in great form for their respective sides. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the LSG vs GT contest.

LSG vs GT Match Preview

LSG beat Mumbai Indians in their last home game and will look to make the stadium a fortress if they are to remain in the top four race. Captain Rishabh Pant has faced a hard time so far in the IPL and will look to get some runs in the latest match. GT on the other hand will also look to remain in the race for top four with captain Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan in form.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Aiden Markram



All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Digvesh Singh, Shardul Thakur

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head Records

Saturday's meeting between GT and LSG will be the sixth between the franchises with the former leading the way on four wins. GT on the other hand have won only once with no matches ending in no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has done well for Gujarat Titans in the last few seasons and 426 runs in 12 matches last season. He will be a good captaincy pick.

2. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran smashed 288 runs in the five matchs at a strike rate of 225. He smashed 87 runs against KKR in the previous match will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

3. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is a good value addition to the squad as he brings tons of experience to the table ahead of the key contest against LSG.

LSG vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips

Shubman Gill and Nicholas Pooran are the two safest options to have on the team as they both are in good form.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Team Analysis

LSG: Lucknow Super Giants are placed fifth in the table with three wins and two losses in five matches. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match by four runs. This promises to be a thrilling match between these two sides.

GT: Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with four wins and a loss in five matches. They beat the Rajasthan Royals in the previous match by 8 runs. They have been incredible in the last three games and will be keen to continue their good form.

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler



Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran (C), David Miller, Shubhman Gill (VC), Sai Sudharshan



All-Rounders: Rashid Khan



Bowlers: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishor, Mohammed Siraj, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep



Match Prediction: Who Will Win LSG vs GT?

Considering both GT and LSG are having mixed season so far, it is hard to predict the winner of the contest. However, we predict LSG to come good at home and win the match.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.