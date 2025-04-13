IPL 2025, RR vs RCB Pitch Report: Rajasthan Royals are all set to resume their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign at their traditional home of Sawai Mansing Stadium on Sunday (April 13) as they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With RR struggling so far with two wins in five matches, the hosts will look to build momentum while visitors RCB will search for another away win.

What is the pitch like at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ?

Sunday's match will be the first of the IPL 2025 season at the Sawai Mansing Stadium, giving an unfair idea of the pitch. However, judging by last season, the pitch has plenty to offer for batters and little help later in the day for spinners. Overall, it is a 200-run per-inning track and we can expect some big shots on offer during the contest.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head-to-Head Records

Both RR and RCB have almost identical records in their previous 32 meetings with the latter leading the head-to-head 15-14 while three matches have ended with no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting and scored 435 runs in 15 matches in the previous edition. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in this history of IPL with more than 8000 runs. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

3. Josh Hazlewood

So far with eight wickets in the IPL 2025, Hazlewood has been a good value-for-money player. We expect him to perform well and get at least a couple of wickets to justify his selection.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Sanju Samson



Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag



All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana



Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jofra Archer

Match Prediction: Who Will Win RR vs RCB?

Playing in their first game at their traditional home of Sawai Mansing Stadium, we reckon home advantage will be a huge factor in the outcome of the match. Therefore, we have gone for a Rajasthan Royals win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.