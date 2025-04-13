DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Out-of-form Mumbai Indians are all set for a date with Delhi Capitals as they go head-to-head in match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Sunday (April 13). Now on a four-match winning streak, DC will look to continue their winning momentum while MI will look to end their poor run. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the DC vs MI contest.

DC vs MI Match Preview

DC and MI will meet for the 36th time on Sunday as the two share a close head-to-head record. Delhi's winning momentum will be a key issue for Mumbai but will have plenty in the tank as they will have Jasprit Bumrah back in the side.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton



Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis



All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel



Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc

DC vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Saturday's meeting between DC and MI will be the 36th between the franchises with the latter leading the way with 19 wins. DC on the other hand have won 16 with no matches ending in no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has a stunning record in this format and has done well for both India and Mumbai Indians. He scored a half century in the previous match and we can back him to do well.

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul has won player of the match in the previous two matches having scored half centuries in both of them. He will be a good captaincy pick.

3. Hardik Pandya

Having wreaked havoc against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in last match, Hardik Pandya would be an easy pick in the Dream11.

DC vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips

Both teams have plenty of match-winners, but Hardik Pandya remains the safe bet as he contributes with both bat and ball. He already has proven his worth with bat and also scalped five-for in an earlier game.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Team Analysis

DC: Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten team in this edition, having won all four matches. They beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous match and are second in the points table. They will be playing at home and look to put up another good performance.

MI: Mumbai Indians are struggling so far this season, having won just one out of the five matches. They are eighth in the points table and desperately need to bounce back. This promises to be a closely fought game between these two sides.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium produced exciting high-scoring matches during IPL 2024 and we can expect the same this time. The pitch has generally helped batters while spinners like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will have little help later in the innings.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (vc), Ryan Rickelton



Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Faf du Plessis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs



All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir



Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav



Match Prediction: Who Will Win DC vs MI?

Going on form, we predict Delhi Capitals to win the match and continue their winning streak in the IPL. Mumbai Indians' poor form also sees us back as the home team in the IPL 2025 contest.

