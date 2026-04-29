/Crackdown intensifies: J&K administration demolishes drug-linked properties in major anti-narcotics drive

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, in close coordination with the police, has intensified its crackdown on narcotics networks across the Union Territory, continuing a sustained operation over the past two weeks aimed at dismantling drug trafficking operations.

According to officials, more than 60 individuals linked to drug trafficking, ranging from peddlers to key associates have been arrested during April in both Kashmir and Jammu regions. Authorities say the ongoing drive is a part of a broader strategy to disrupt not just the supply chain but also the financial backbone of the narcotics trade.

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In a significant escalation of action, police and district administrations across multiple districts have seized and, in several cases, demolished properties allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking. These measures are intended to send a strong deterrent message and dismantle the economic infrastructure supporting the illegal trade.

Early Wednesday morning, a joint operation was carried out in Anantnag district, where police, in collaboration with the district administration, demolished illegal structures reportedly worth crores of rupees. The properties, located along National Highway 44, were identified as assets linked to drug traffickers.

Officials stated that the demolition was conducted under strict legal procedures and forms part of an ongoing anti-narcotics initiative targeting assets generated through illicit means. “The objective is to cripple the financial networks of drug traffickers and eliminate the incentives driving the trade,” an official said.

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The intensified crackdown follows the launch of the “Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir” campaign by the Lieutenant Governor, which aims to eradicate drug networks within a 100-day timeframe. Authorities attribute the recent surge in enforcement actions to this drive, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

Police officials reiterated their commitment to continue such operations in the coming weeks, warning that individuals involved in drug trafficking will face stringent legal consequences, including property seizure and demolition.