Covid returns? India reports highest daily cases in nearly five months; active cases at 9,433

India reported highest daily Covid case count in 149 days, with 1,890 fresh cases logged according to the data updated by India's health ministry on Sunday. The active case count in the country now stands at 9,433. The country recorded seven deaths, with two deaths each reported in Maharashtra and Gujarat states.

The southern state of Kerala reported three deaths while adjusting the backlog of Covid-related deaths in the state at the latest update of central data on COVID-19.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.29 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147) The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the health ministry said.

Covid-appropriate behaviour is important: Expert

Meanwhile, experts have urged for caution as cases continue to mount in the country.

"Covid might continue to prevail among us and cases keep spiking once in a while. But there is nothing to fear because hospitalisation rate is low. We’re detecting cases because our surveillance structure is strong. But we can’t afford to be careless, Covid-appropriate behaviour is important," Dr Neeraj Nischal of New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences said.

According to India's health ministry, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

