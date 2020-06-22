COVID 19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,710 cases amid lockdown, Maharashtra crosses 1.35 lakh mark

India recorded 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases and 445 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll of total cases to 4,25,282 and 13,699 total deaths.

The toll includes 1,74,387 active cases and 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Since then, Maharashtra has reported 3,721 new cases and 62 deaths. 1,962 patients have been discharged in the state. The total number of cases now stands at 1,35,796, including 67,70 recovered cases, 6,283 deaths and 61,793 active cases.

Delhi has recorded 2,909 new cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases stand at 62,655 including 36,602 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, 2,233 deaths and 23,820 active cases.

The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in Chandigarh is now 410, including 82 active cases, 6 deaths and 322 cured cases: Chandigarh Health Department

Karnataka reported 249 new COVID 19 cases and 5 deaths today. Total number of cases stands at 9,399 including 5,730 discharges, 3,523 active cases and 142 deaths.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen a steep increase in cases on a daily basis, reported 2,710 new cases and 37 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 62,087 and death toll to 794. Number of active cases stands at 27,178.

132 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 10 from Jammu division and 122 from Kashmir division. Total number of positive cases stand at 6088 including 2472 active cases, 3531 recovered cases and 85 deaths: J&K Govt

57 new #COVID19 positive cases and 11 patients treated/cured today. Total number of positive cases here rises to 2401, including 1511 recovered and 27 deaths: Uttrakhand State Control Room COVID-19

West Bengal's toll now stands at 14,358 as the state recorded 413 new positive cases and 14 deaths in last 24 hours. Total number includes 8,687 discharged cases, 5,102 active cases and 569 deaths.

Punjab recorded 177 fresh cases and two deaths, taking total number of cases to 4,235 including 2,825 recoveries and death toll to 101.

57 new cases of #COVID19 recorded in Manipur today, taking the total number of cases to 898 including 648 active cases: State Govt

443 new #COVID19 positive cases, 5 deaths reported in the state, in last 24 hours, 83 discharged in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 9372, including 111 deaths and 4435 discharged: State Command Control Room

With 1,540 active cases, Kerala reported 138 fresh cases, taking total number of cases to 3,310 and death toll to 21.

Bihar recorded 206 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 7808 including 5767 recoveries and 52 deaths.

In last 24 hours, 563 new cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. State tally now stands at 27,880 including 19,917 cured/discharged and 1,685 deaths.

The Ministry of Health has also said that the recovery rate in India is 55.77 per cent among COVID-19 patients, and that "India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density," as per a WHO Situation Report.