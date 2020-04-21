COVID-19: Six deaths reported in Gujarat, 83 new cases in Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,294 coronavirus cases with 1.134 active cases even as 83 new virus cases were reported in Rajasthan today.

The total number of coroanvirus cases in the state has now risen to 1,659. Twenty-five people have died due to the virus in the state.

According to Haryana's health department, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 252 with 142 patients discharged from hospital. Two people have died due to the virus in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, thirty-five 35 new coronavirus cases have been reported with three each in Ananthpur and Krishna, nine in Guntur, six in Kadapa, ten in Kurnool and four in West Godavari districts.

The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 757 in the state with 22 people dying of the virus.

In Karnataka, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported. The total number of coronavirus cases has now risen to 415 with seventeen deaths. Fourteen people have been discharged.

Six more deaths were reported in Gujarat due to COVID-19 with the death toll rising to 77. There were 127 new coronavirus cases in the state taking the total number of cases to 2,066 which includes 131 recoveries.