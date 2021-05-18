COVID-19 second wave: 270 doctors have lost their lives in the line of duty in India

The latest data by Indian Medical Association (IMA) revealed that India has lost as many as 270 doctors in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 which is wreaking havoc across the country.

India reported a total of 2,63,533 new Covid cases on Tuesday, the second consecutive day when cases have come below the 300,000 mark for India.

The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday.

Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic. "Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors.

"The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront," IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said.

