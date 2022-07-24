COVID-19: India reports 20,279 new cases in 24 hours, govt to focus on vaccination campaigns

After testing more than 300K samples in the last 24 hours, India recorded 20,279 new COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Sunday (July 24). As per the ministry, the country reported 21,411 on the previous day. Officials said there have been 18,143 recoveries in the country in the past day. The ministry said that India has reportedly performed more than 870 million tests to date. The current active rate for cases lies at 0.35 per cent. India’s active caseload stands at 1,52,200 while the positivity rate is 5.29 and the weekly positivity rate is at 4.46 per cent, ANI reported.

According to the Union ministry, nearly 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given as part of the nationwide vaccination drive in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, nearly 70 million unused vaccine doses are available to the States and Union Territories. The Covid immunisation campaign began on January 16, 2021. Another phase of the vaccination programme began on June 21, 2021.

The central government has been assisting the States and UTs by giving them free Covid vaccines as a part of its national vaccination push. The government purchases vaccines produced by the country’s vaccine manufacturers and provides them to states and UTs for free as a part of the vaccine campaign.

The government is currently focused on broadening the COVID-19 vaccination programme nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies)

