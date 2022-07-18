Monkeypox in India: Second case confirmed in Kerala's Kannur

The second confirmed case of monkeypox in India has been identified as a 31-year-old male from India's southern state of Kerala, according to a government official.The man, who is from the state's Kannur district, arrived from Dubai on July 13 at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka. He was taken to the hospital after exhibiting symptoms of illness.The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune conducted tests on his samples, which revealed that they were positive for monkeypox, according to the authorities.

The state health administration has said that the patient, who is being treated at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur, is stable.

After the first verified case of monkeypox was discovered in the Kollam district on July 14, the Union Health Ministry hurried a high-level multidisciplinary team to Kerala last week to help the state health authorities institute public health measures.

The World Health Organization describes monkeypox as a viral zoonosis, or an animal-to-human virus transmission, with symptoms that, despite being clinically less severe, are comparable to those experienced in patients with smallpox in the past. Since smallpox was eradicated in 1980 and smallpox vaccinations were discontinued, monkeypox has become the most significant orthopoxvirus for public health.

After the state reported the first monkeypox case in India, the Kerala government increased its vigilance to stop the disease's spread and issued alerts to the five districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam.

Monkey pox spreads in what way?

A virus called monkeypox can be spread from sick animals to people. Squirrels, Gambian pouched rats, dormice, and various species of monkeys have all been shown to be infected with this disease.

The earliest signs of the monkeypox virus include a high fever before swiftly turning into a rash. The virus is transferred through a bite or direct contact with the blood, meat, or body fluids of an infected animal or person. A chickenpox-like rash appears on the hands and face of those who are affected.



