COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 57,117 cases

India has reported its highest single-day spike of 57,117 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases and 10,94,374 cured/discharged patients.

A total of 764 deaths were reported, increasing the death toll to 36,511 till Saturday morning.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) collected 5,25,689 samples tested yesterday. Till July 31, a total of 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested.

While the Muslim community is keeping the celebrations of Eid Al Adha a low-key affair, health experts are urging people to offer prayers from their homes and wear masks if they step outside.

Maharashtra reported 10,320 new cases and 265 deaths on Friday evening, taking the toll to 4,22,118 cases and death toll to 14,994. However, the Maharashtra government has allowed malls to reopen from August 05.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,881 new cases, increasing total cases to 2,45,859, including 1,83,956 discharges and 3,935 deaths.

The Southern state of Kerala reported 1,310 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 10,495