COVID-19 in India: 10 states account for 71% of total cases

India on Tuesday reported 3,57,229 new case, taking the overall case count past the 2 crore mark to 2,02,82,833.

Further, with 3,449 fresh fatalities, the national covid death toll rose to 2,22,408, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.71 per cent of the 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases in the country. India's daily positivity rate now stands at 21.47 per cent.

The ministry said that Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,621. It is followed by Karnataka with 44,438 while Uttar Pradesh reported 29,052 new cases.

Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are among the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for 81.41 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested up to May 3 with 16,63,742 samples being tested on Monday.

Only the US, with more than 3.3 crore cases so far, has recorded a higher count. Brazil is in the third spot with fewer than 1.5 crore cases.

The Indian government has, to date, provided nearly 16.69 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs free of cost. Over 75 lakh vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs for use.

