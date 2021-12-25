COVID-19: From vaccination for children to DNA jabs - key takeaways from PM Modi's address

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday (December 25) as concerns over the new variant of coronavirus (COVID-19) is gripping India. Experts have warned that a new virus wave might come in the upcoming months, probably February and March.

PM Modi talked about a range of topics, here are the key takeaways from the address:

1) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to be careful while engaging in festivities amid concerns over the Omicron outbreak.

2) He announced Covid vaccination for children of 15-18 age group, which will start from January 3.

3) 'Precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to be given to frontline and health care workers from January 10, 2022.

4) He said that those above 60 years of age and with comorbidities can also avail of a 'precaution dose' of the Covid vaccine on doctor's advice.

ALSO READ | Indian capital registers 249 new Covid cases, witnesses biggest single-day spike since June 13

5) Nasal vaccine, the world's first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India.

6) PM Modi said that it is not the time to panic, but asked the citizens to be careful. He said to use face masks, hand sanitisation, and other prescribed Covid measures.

7) He said that over 90 per cent of the eligible adult population got the first dose and over 61 per cent have got both doses of the Covid vaccine.

8) He added that it is the collective effort and collective will of all the citizens of the country that India has crossed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crore vaccine doses.

ALSO READ | IIT-Kanpur study tells when third COVID-19 wave in India may peak

India's Union Health Ministry informed that the country has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415.

Amid the Omicron scare and surge in cases in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that multi-disciplinary Central teams would be deployed in ten identified states.

"A decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary Central teams to 10 identified States some of which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace," says Union Health Ministry in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies)