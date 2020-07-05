COVID 19: Chennai set to ease lockdown amid rising cases

Chennai has been the epicentre of coronavirus in the souther state of Tamil Nadu. The city has been seeing a dangerous surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

Following that, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced a complete lockdown in the capital city Chennai to contain the spread of the virus.

However, the city is ready to ease lockdown now after imposing a stricter lockdown for nearly two weeks. The decision was announced on July 5.

"Relaxations in Chennai lockdown will come in effect from July 6. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile, hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm," Palaniswami said.

He has announced that all grocery and vegetable shops will be allowed to remain open for 12 hours, but wearing a face mask will be compulsory for everyone stepping outside.

The same will be followed for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, people are hoping. The state has nearly 107,001 cases. Out of these 60,592 have recovered, while 8,671 people lost their lives due to the pandemic.