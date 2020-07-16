Covid-19 cases in India rise to 9.6 lakh; nearly 25,000 dead

Total Covid-19 confirmed cases in India rose past 9.66 lakh as authorities reported the largest ever spike in fresh cases.

India has recorded over 32,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total number of Covid-19 cases to 9, 68,876, according to the Health Ministry’s 8 AM update on July 16.

Of these, more than 6.1 lakh have been cured or discharged, while over 3.3 lakh are active cases.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 9, 68,876



Active cases: 3, 31,146



Cured/discharged/migrated: 6, 12,815



Total Deaths: 24,915



New cases in last 24 hours: 32,695



Recoveries in last 24 hours: 20,783



Deaths in last 24 hours: 606

Meanwhile, as many as 13,691,674 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, While more than 8,030,267 have recovered, 586,821 have died so far, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 70,000 cases in a day, taking its tally of cases to 3,615,991 and death toll to 140,105. The US is followed by Brazil, which has 1,970,909 cases and 75,523 deaths, and India (970,169 cases, 24,929 deaths).