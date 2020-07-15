Covid-19 cases in India rise to 9.3 lakh, death toll at 24,309

India has recorded nearly 29,428 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total number of Covid-19 cases to 937,487. With over 550 deaths on Tuesday, the country's death toll has now reached 24,315.

In the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, a total lockdown is to be imposed in Bihar from 16 to 31 July.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

However, India’s recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.2 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.05 per cent: 3.9 per cent now.

A total of 13,462,460 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. While more than 7,846,427 have recovered, 581,316 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It recorded over 65,000 cases in a day to take its total to 3,545,077 coronavirus cases; its death toll stands at 139,143. The US is followed by Brazil, which has 1,931,204 cases and 74,262 deaths and India (937,487 cases, 24,315 deaths).

(With inputs from agencies)