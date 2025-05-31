/COVID 19 cases in India near 3k, toll rises to 22 with Kerala reporting highest numbers

India is seeing an uptick in COVID 19 cases in the last few weeks. According to the latest data released by the ministry of health and family welfare, active Covid cases in the country have climbed to 2,710, as of May 30. This is a rise of 511 new cases from the previous day.

A total of seven deaths have also been recorded, which puts the toll at 22 since January 1, 2025, to 22, as per the ministry of health and family welfare data.

Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi are the worst hit with 1,147 of the total Covid cases being registered in Kerala alone. While the number for Maharashtra is 424 and Delhi 294, followed by Gujarat that has registered 223 active cases.

Other states where Covid cases are rising are Tamil Nadu (148 cases), Karnataka (148) and West Bengal 116 cases.

In total 22 deaths have also been reported across the country since January 2025. Maharashtra, with 7 deaths has recorded the highest numbers, followed by Kerala where five people have died due to Covid. The national capital has recorded 2 deaths.

While a total of 1,170 people have been either been cured or discharged for Covid during the same period.

The sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in India has prompted several states to strengthen their monitoring systems.

JN.1 variant more contagious than earlier variants?

In India the JN.1 variant is the most dominant one leading to over 50 per cent of the total cases reported.

According to researchers and scientists, the JN.1 variant is more contagious than previous variants as it targets the nose and throat reported the Times of India.

As it affects the upper respiratory tract, oral secretions as droplets spread the infection as they carry enough viral load.

However, there is no indication that the virus is more transmissible or causes more severe disease compared to earlier Covid variants.

Is the fresh Covid surge concerning?

Though, the COVID 19 cases have been increasing, it is not as high as the last two years. However, the recent cases are a departure from typical respiratory virus behaviour, which usually increases during colder months.

There has been a slight deviation, the virus is now showing its capabilities of spreading and causing illness even during the summer months.

