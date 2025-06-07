COVID 19 cases in India cross 5000 mark, 764 new infections recorded in 24 hours

Active COVID 19 cases in India crossed the 5,000 mark on Friday (June 7) with 764 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry data available at 8 AM, active infections across the country stood at 5,364.

The ministry data also reported 4 deaths in the past 24 hours, two in Kerala and one each in Punjab and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Kerala continues to lead the spike with an active caseload 192, followed by Gujarat 107, West Bengal 58, and Delhi 30, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Together they contribute to a nationwide spike of 498 new infections.

Centre holds drills

Looking at the rising Covid cases, the Centre conducted mock drills across hospitals in the country to evaluate critical resources such as oxygen supply, ventilators, and essential medicines. The drill makes us better prepared in handling potential surges quickly and efficiently.

New variants causing surge in cases

New variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant are cause for the increasing cases. These variants are termed as Variants Under Monitoring, which means they are not yet deemed as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest.

However, these strains are still expected to be contributing to the rising infections in India, along with China and other parts of Asia.

Since May 22, the total number of active Covid cases reported is 257, which takes the number beyond the 4000 mark.

Researchers find new type of mRNA vaccine

Meanwhile, American researchers have now found a new type of mRNA vaccine to prevent the deadly disease. A team of US researchers have found that the vaccine is more scalable and adaptable to tackle continuously evolving viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (responsible for Covid) and H5N1.