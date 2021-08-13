COVID-19: 3 Delta Plus related deaths in Maharashtra; Mumbai records first

India’s Mumbai city has recorded its first death caused due to the Delta Plus variant. A 63-year-old woman lost her battle to the new strain of coronavirus.

A resident of Ghatkopar, the patient was fully vaccinated against Covid but still tested positive on July 21. When her condition took a bad turn, she was rushed to the hospital on July 23, as per some media reports.

Also read | COVID-19: All you need to know about Delta Plus variant

While she died on July 27, Mumbai’s civic body BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) was able to confirm the results of the genome sequencing only on August 11.

She was among the seven people who had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in the city. When her condition got worse, she was put on oxygen support and doctors had to resort to Remdesivir and other steroids.

As per the authorities, two of her other close contacts have also tested positive for the Delta Plus variant.

WATCH |

Maharashtra has nearly 20 cases of Delta Plus variant now with seven in Mumbai, three in Pune, one each on Akola and Chandrapur, and two each in Palghar, Gindia, Raigad and Nanded.

The first Delta Plus variant death was also reported in Maharashtra. In June 2021, an 80-year-old woman died in Ratnagiri in June and a 69-year-old man also reportedly lost his battle to the Delta Plus variant in Raigad.