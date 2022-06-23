Couples choosing surrogacy to buy 36 months health insurance for surrogate mother

According to the recently released Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, couples who wish to become parents through surrogacy must get general health insurance coverage for a surrogate mother for a duration of 36 months or 3 years. This insurance should cover sufficient pay for pregnancy related issues or any complications faced by the surrogate.



The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 came into force this year on January 25th. The Union Health Ministry in addition to this said that no surrogacy procedure should be attempted more than three times on the surrogate mother in a single cycle, reported by PTI.

However, the surrogate mother may be allowed for an abortion during the surrogacy process as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1971.

During the surrogacy procedures, cost of surrogacy clinic, the rules also stated the qualification and requirements for individuals working at a licensed surrogacy clinic. The rules also specify the structure of the surrogate mother’s permission form.

In this regard, the intended couple or woman must provide an affidavit as a guarantee of payment for all medical costs, health problems, surrogate mother’s personal loss, any sort of damage or illness as well as any other expenses that must be paid for the surrogate mother during the surrogacy procedure.

A woman can opt for surrogacy if her uterus is missing or abnormal uterus, surgically removed uterus. One can choose not to participate if, among other things, they have experienced may pregnancies lost due to some unknown medical causes or if pregnancy poses a risk to her life.

(With inputs from agencies)