Countrywide lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14: PM Modi to MPs

PM Modi during a video interaction with floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament on Wednesday said that the situation in the country is akin to a "social emergency" while discussing the coronavirus situation in the country.

Also Read: Markaz chief Maulana Saad is living in self quarantine, say sources

During the meeting, PM Modi made it clear that the countrywide lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14.

The meeting was attended by among others Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar. "PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life won't be same" BJD's Pinaki Misra told reporters.

"It has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant. States, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of lockdown to contain the spread of the virus," PM Modi told the MPs during the meeting.

PM Modi said the entire world is currently facing a grave challenge of coronavirus, adding that the present situation is an "epoch changing" event in mankind's history and we must evolve to counter its impact."

Meanwhile, RK Tiwari, the chief secretary said that "15 districts have high viral load of coronavirus. So affected areas will be sealed. Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread, as numbers are high."