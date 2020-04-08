PM Modi holds meeting with leaders of various parties to discuss coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with Parliamentary floor leaders of different parties -- over the coronavirus pandemic. However, an announcement regarding the extension or culmination of the pan-India lockdown is unlikely to be made before April 11.

The meeting started at 11 am through video conferencing. The primary point on the agenda is speculated to be whether to end the coronavirus lockdown or extend it. Another major point was the approach the government should adopt in case it wishes to withdraw the lockdown.

The current shutdown is slated to end on April 14.

The economic impact of the shutdown and possible economic packages were also discussed. and how to deal with it.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were present with PM Modi.

The Shiv Sena is believed to have been represented by Sanjay Raut, the Lok Janshakti Party by Chirag Paswan, the Samajwadi Party by Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, the Bahujan Samaj Party by Danish Ali and Satish Mishra and the Biju Janata Dal by Pinaki Misra.

(with inputs from agencies)