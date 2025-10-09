/Cough syrup deaths: How cops tracked down and arrested Coldrif pharma owner S Ranganathan

In a joint operation with Chennai Police, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested S Ranganathan, the owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma, early Thursday (October 9) morning. The arrest is related to adulterated "Coldrif" cough syrup, which has caused deaths of several children across multiple states. The police operation, which spanned several days, resulted in the arrest of Ranganathan at his Kancheepuram factory. Following his arrest, he was shifted to Sunguvarchatram police station for questioning.

Authorities revealed that Ranganathan had been on the run since October 7, when police teams from Madhya Pradesh arrived in Tamil Nadu to track him down. The Tamil Nadu government had previously sealed Sresan Pharma’s factory after an outbreak linked to the tainted syrup, which claimed the lives of more than 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. On October 1, the government imposed a statewide ban on Coldrif and ordered the removal of its stock from circulation.

Authorities from both states collaborated on the investigation, using tactics like monitoring Ranganathan’s financial transactions, tracking his vehicles, and gathering intelligence to locate him. The police also seized important documents from his factory.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After Ranganathan was brought before a Chennai court for a transit remand, arrangements were made to transport him to Chhindwara, the site of the investigation. The authorities’ probe into Sresan Pharma had started after Chhindwara police issued a ₹20,000 reward for information about Ranganathan's whereabouts. Meanwhile, the Sriperumbudur Drug Control Inspector sent a show-cause notice to the company after inspecting its manufacturing site. Inspectors found the medicine stored in unsanitary conditions, raising concerns over contamination risks.