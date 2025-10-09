S Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharma, a Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical manufacturer—was arrested in Chennai by Madhya Pradesh police late on Wednesday night (October 8). He is wanted in connection with the deaths of at least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh after they reportedly consumed a toxic cough syrup produced by his company. Authorities had issued a ₹20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Investigations link the deaths to “Coldrif,” a pediatric cough remedy made by Sresan Pharma, which has also been associated with child fatalities in Rajasthan. Victims reportedly suffered from kidney complications after ingesting the syrup.

Designed to ease cold symptoms like runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat, Coldrif was found to be contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG)—a hazardous industrial chemical used in products like adhesives and ink. DEG is known to cause acute damage to the kidneys, liver, and nervous system. “Sresan Pharma owner S Ranganathan was arrested last night. He will be presented before Chennai court (in Tamil Nadu) and brought to Chhindwara (MP) after securing transit remand,” Chhindwara SP Ajay Pandey was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

An investigation by the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Authority uncovered serious violations at the company's factory in Kancheepuram. Inspectors discovered DEG being used in the syrup at dangerously high levels—up to 48%—while regulatory norms permit only 0.1%. The plant also lacked a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, yet continued to produce and distribute generic medicines.