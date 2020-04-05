Coronavirus: Trump requests PM Modi to supply hydroxychloroquine tablets

US President Donald Trump has requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply hydroxychloroquine tablets to the US so that the drug can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. The two leaders spoke on the telephone to assess the situation with respect to the coronavirus pandemic.



The US President Donald Trump said that the Indian administration led by Prime Minister Modi was giving serious consideration to export hydroxy-chloroquine to the US.

Also read: Modi, Trump agree to deploy full strength of India-US partnership to fight COVID-19

Until now, India which manufactures a massive amount of hydroxychloroquine, has put a hold on the export of this drug and its formulations.



Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug which is being used to treat patients suffering from COVID-19.

Also read: PM Modi's call to switch off lights on Sunday creates panic

The Trump administration has asked for large quantities of this drug, as the combination of it with some anti-viral drugs helped treat close to 1,500 COVID-19 patients in New York.

Trump also went on to say that he would not shy away from taking the tablet himself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed deep condolences to people who had lost members of their family to the deadly coronavirus and wished early recovery for those who were still suffering from the disease.



PM Modi also stressed the special relationship between the US and India and reiterated the country's solidarity with the US in fighting this pandemic.



The two leaders exchanged ideas on how to combat the global health crisis and examined methods adopted in each of their countries to effectively reduce the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a separate telephonic conversation with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to deliberate upon the impact of the novel coronavirus on our lives.



As of now, the lethal coronavirus which reached almost all countries has infected more than one million has killed over 64,000 people worldwide.