Modi, Trump agree to deploy full strength of India-US partnership to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India and US have decided to ''deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19''.

Modi said this after ''an extensive conversation with President Trump''.

''Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19,'' Modi tweeted.

India's confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 3,072 with 75 deaths so far.