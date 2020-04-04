Modi, Trump agree to deploy full strength of India-US partnership to fight COVID-19

In the third US-India bilateral meeting between India and the US this year on the sidelines of UNGA, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister set a trade target of $60 billion. Describing Modi as the ''Elvis of India'', referring to famous American singer and actor, the US President praised Modi for giving a ''loud and clear'' message to Pakistan during the ''Howdy, Modi!'' event. Trump hinted at potential trade deal during the bilateral. He called PM Modi, 'Father of India' Photograph:( AFP )
India's confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 3,072 with 75 deaths so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India and US have decided to ''deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19''.
Modi said this after ''an extensive conversation with President Trump''.
''Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19,'' Modi tweeted.
Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020
India's confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 3,072 with 75 deaths so far.