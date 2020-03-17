Coronavirus outbreak: India emerges as a proactive nation in fighting global health emergency

As the world is facing the worst coronavirus outbreak—India has emerged strongly in responding to the crisis so far. Till now, the government of India has rescued 1,497 people, which includes 55 foreign nationals as well.

The deadly coronavirus has crippled large parts of the world, infecting over 1,69,000 and killing more than 6,500 people, mostly in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Porous borders, shortage of medical supplies and lack of awareness have made people more vulnerable to the lethal virus—forcing most countries to respond with strong measures to tackle the pandemic.

India has been highly vigilant and proactive in fighting this global health emergency.

It has managed to keep up its efforts in not just controlling the virus spread, but has also carried out timely rescue and evacuation of stranded citizens.

January 28, 2020. India was one of the first countries to initiate evacuation processes after the news of the virus outbreak in Hubei was reported.

Within a few days, 653 Indians and 7 Maldivians were brought back from Wuhan in two batches of 323 and 330.

All of those rescued were monitored in quarantine either at ITBP Chhawla camp or at Manesar facility in the national capital region.

Neighbourhood first policy has always remained important for India.

Unlike, Pakistan which refused to bring back its own citizens from Wuhan, India has rescued both—its own citizens and nationals from countries.

In its third leg of operations, India brought back 36 nationals belonging to 7 different countries. Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar expressed their gratitude for Delhi's humanitarian action.

India has a massive diaspora. More than 30 million of them living in different continents away from home.

Among them were fisherman from Kerala stranded in Iran, a huge community of labourers in West Asia and Arabia as well.

Collaborating with Tehran, minister of external affairs S Jaishankar and ambassador Dhamu Gaddam evacuated 389 people from Iran — in four batches.

The latest ones to be evacuated were 52 students and a teacher from Tehran.

An Air India flight in Delhi also landed from Tokyo carrying 119 Indians and 5 nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru—who were earlier quarantined on board the diamond princess, a cruise ship off the Japanese coast.

Another 211 students and 7 foreign nationals were brought to Delhi from Italy—the second most affected country by a novel coronavirus.

The government of India has responded swiftly and effectively in dealing with the first signs of the infection, which has, so far, affected more than 110 people and killed 2.

Apart from carrying out rescue operations, India has also provided 15 tonnes of medical and relief consignment to china.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has interacted with leaders of SAARC countries through a video conference. Allocating an initial fund of $10 million, PM Modi has called for setting up a rapid response team of doctors and experts to fight the coronavirus outbreak which is still in its benign, early stages in India.