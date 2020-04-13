Coronavirus lockdown: Trucks carrying essential items being detained by police

The Union government on Sunday said that guidelines on exemptions during lockdown were not being followed properly in some parts of the country and vehicles carrying essential and non-essential items were being detained by police that could lead to potential shortage of commodities.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said it has come to the notice that in some parts of the country, the guidelines and clarifications on exemptions given to people and services are not being implemented in letter and spirit during the ongoing 21 days lockdown.

Bhalla said, specifically, trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods are being detained, workers needed for operation of manufacturing units of essential goods, and other exempted categories are not getting authorisations/passes for their movement during lockdown.

The restrictions, with regard to activities specifically permitted by the home ministry, have the potential of creating shortages of essential commodities, he said.

With a view to bringing in clarity at the implementation level, the following are being reiterated for strict observance by authorities at various levels.

Inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with one driver and one additional person is allowed as long as the driver is carrying a valid driver's license.

This is irrespective of the nature of the cargo, whether essential or otherwise. No further permit or approval would be required, the home secretary said.

