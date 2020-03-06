Coronavirus: Japan asks India to reconsider visa suspensions

Japan has asked India to reconsider the visas that have been suspended over coronavirus fears.



A travel advisory issued by India announced that all visas including visas on arrival granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan before 3rd march 2020 stands suspended in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

A source said: "explained how the numbers of patients are changing and sought appropriate measures in light of the reality on the ground."

Diplomats, UN officials, OCI cardholders and Aircrew from countries mentioned are exempted from such restriction on entry.

Japan has confirmed 313 cases of people infected with virus and six deaths.

Globally China, South Korea, Iran and Italy are among the worst affected countries with thousands of people infected. China has around 80,000 infected cases and more than 3000 deaths.