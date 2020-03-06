Coronavirus: Swab samples of stranded Indians in Iran to reach on Saturday

The swab samples of Indians stranded in Iran will arrive in India on Saturday morning, the Iranian Embassy said in a statement. The flight will also carry back many of the Iranian nationals stranded in India. The nationals were stranded after directs flights between the two countries were cancelled by India over coronavirus fears.

The Indian Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri earlier in the day said: "Evacuation of Indians from Iran is being planned in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Government of Iran"

The Iranian mission has also suggested "more and adequate flights to New Delhi and Mumbai" to ensure stranded nationals of both the countries can return swiftly.

Six experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research and Health Ministry are in Iran to facilitate the process of return of Indian nationals.

