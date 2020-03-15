Coronavirus in India: With 3 new cases, infected toll jumps to 110

Story highlights

PM Narendra Modi, in a bid to bring SAARC countries closer to fight the outbreak proposed an emergency fund

India reported three more coronavirus-infected late on Sunday, taking the day's tally to 26 and total infections to 110, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 

Also, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Pune rose to 16, news agency ANI reported. However, the infected numbers in Pune have not been confirmed by the government yet. 

Also read: Collective response needed to tackle coronavirus outbreak: SAARC leaders 

PM Narendra Modi, in a bid to bring SAARC countries closer to fight the outbreak proposed an emergency fund. He also said that India could begin with a contribution of 10 million USD which can be used by the SAARC nations.   

Earlier on Friday, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health said now there are 107 COVID-19 cases in India. The new case includes "17 from Maharashtra, two from Telangana, one from Rajasthan & three from Kerala," Kumar said. 

He also said that nine people have been discharged. 

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja also confirmed two more positive cases in the state, taking the infected toll in Kerala to 21. She said one new case is a UK citizen and the other patient is a doctor who had travel history abroad. 

Kumar also said that the third batch of 236 people have been evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran and reached India today. He said that the evacuees are being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. 

As per sources, India has evacuated 766 people from China, 336 from Iran, 218 from Italy and 124 from Japan. 

In Telangana, two more coronavirus cases were reported, the state's officials said. It also said that the first COVID-19 case has recovered and been discharged from the hospital.  

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh became the latest Indian state to shut down schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, among others. Assam also announced the closure of educational institutions, gyms, cinema halls till March 29. 

India also suspended most land border crossing points with Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar from March 15 midnight amid COVID-19 outbreak.  


 

