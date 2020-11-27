Coronavirus in India: Total caseload jumps to 9.3 million, death toll stands at 135,715

India's coronavirus caseload rose to 9.3 million on Friday after it witnessed 43,082 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest updates by the healthy ministry, India recorded 492 deaths in the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 135,715 as the total Covid-19 cases stood at 9,309,787.

As many as 8,718,517 people have recuperated from the deadly virus, bringing the recovery rate to 93.64 per cent.

The case fatality rate has further reduced to 1.45 per cent.

Amid approaching winter, several cities and states in the country are reimposing strict measures in view of the next wave of Covid-19, including limiting social gathering and curbing movements outside the house.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with the chief ministers of states in view of the pandemic.

In the meeting, Modi urged states to take measures to prepare for vaccine distribution once the candidates get regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, the United States saw its deadliest day in six months on Thursday as it recorded over 2,400 deaths in 24 hours with the beginning of Thanksgiving holiday.

At least 262,283 deaths have been reported in the US so far, most globally and Brazil and India respectively follow the US.

More than 60.4 million people have contracted the deadly virus and 1.4 million have lost their lives, as per an AFP tally from the official sources on Thursday.



