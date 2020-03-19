Coronavirus: HCL Technologies employee tests positive; 2 cases reported in Lucknow

As Indian authorities confirmed the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 166, Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow reported two more cases of the virus.

The patients were moved to the COVID-19 isolation ward.

HCL technology said that an employee had tested positive for the virus who worked in the Noida office while he was in self-isolation after his return from international travel.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's "Dabbawalas" have suspended their services from March 20 till March 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are fighting a war against coronavirus. We all have to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary travelling. The situation is not critical but it is worrisome," Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

PM Modi is due to address the nation on COVID-19 today.

"A 24-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Raipur; she has travel history to London," Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo said.

"Her family members have been directed to home quarantine themselves," the minister added.

Uttarakhand's health department said 128 people have been home quarantined in order to control the spread of coronavirus.