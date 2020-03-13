Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi suggests joint SAARC strategy; proposes video conference

In a move that can see the revival of SAARC grouping, Indian PM Narendra Modi has called for a joint SAARC strategy to fight coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, he said, "I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus"

He suggested, the SAARC countries, "could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy."

I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.



We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy.



Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020 ×

Adding,"Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet."

Will Pakistani PM Imran Khan join PM Modi and other SAARC leaders for video conference? If he does then it will be the big takeaway from the conference.

Yesterday at Pakistani weekly presser by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, spokesperson on response to a WION question said, "On Coronavirus, as I said before that the Government of Pakistan is monitoring the situation very closely and will take measures required for the citizens within Pakistan and any assistance we can provide to our neighbouring countries.”

Sources in Islamabad have said the suggestion by Indian PM has been noted "positively" & will be discussed at Pakistan's National Security Council.

Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering responded to PM Modi's tweet and said "This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times. Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I have no doubt we will see the immediate and impactful outcome. Looking forward to the video conference."

This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times. Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I have no doubt we will see immediate and impactful outcome. Looking forward to the video conference. https://t.co/2RnokAJQOs — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) March 13, 2020 ×

SAARC has been lying defunct since 2016 after the Uri attack. The 19th SAARC summit was to happen in Islamabad in 2016 but was boycotted by India along with — Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan after the terror attack by Pakistan based terror groups in India killed 19 Indian soldiers.