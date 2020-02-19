Coronavirus: Chinese ship docks at Chennai port, 2 crew members tested for infection

A Chinese vessel was allowed to dock at the Chennai port on Wednesday after completing an incubation period of two weeks from its last visit to a port in China. The MV Magnate arrived at the port on Tuesday. With 19 crew members on board, the ship has been allowed to dock at the port.

According to reports, two people aboard the ship were running a fever. Their blood samples have been collected for testing and to rule out coronavirus infection. Both the crew members have been kept in isolation for now.

As per the official release from the Chennai Port Trust, the crew members didn't show any other sign of coronavirus infection. The members are allowed access to the shore and vice-versa.

Also read: Coronavirus - Department of Pharma asks DGFT to restrict export of 12 drug ingredients, formulations

All 248 people at an Army camp in Manesar and another batch of 100 at an ITBP facility, quarantined at these two places after being evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan earlier this month, were discharged on Tuesday, officials said, even as more Indians will be brought back from China by an IAF aircraft.

A total of 647 Indians and seven Maldivians were brought back from Wuhan on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China and kept at the two quarantine facilities.

Also read: Coronavirus poses risks to fragile recovery in global economy - IMF

On Monday, a batch of about 200 people was discharged from the ITBP camp, which housed a total of 406 people, including seven Maldivians.

All 248 persons, mostly students, who were quarantined at the Army camp left for their homes after being declared fit on Tuesday.

"All of them have tested negative for the respiratory virus in the subsequent tests after the completion of the 14-day quarantine period," an official source said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has asked the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to issue orders restricting export of 12 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an office memorandum.



