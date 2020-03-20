Coronavirus cases jump to 195 in India; 4 deaths reported

The total number of confirmed cases due to coronavirus in India has now climbed to 195, the health and family welfare department said on Friday.

Also Read: Resolve, restraint and Janata Curfew, PM Modi stresses on social distancing

Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases with 44 followed by 26 in Kerala. Karnataka has seen 15 confirmed of COVID-19 with the national capital recording 16 cases.

Ladakh has reported 10 confirmed cases with Uttar Pradesh confirming 18 cases, according to the health department.

There have been four deaths due to the virus in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

The ministry said 32 foreigners were among the 195 who were confirmed to be infected with the deadly virus.

Also Read: Pakistan closes Wagah border with India for two weeks amid coronavirus scare

Twenty people have been discharged, the department added.

Meanwhile, four people tested positive for the coronavirus in Lucknow taking the number of cases in the city to nine.