Coronavirus cases in South Asia near 6,000; Indian officials warn of lockdown extension in several parts

In the wake of the rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in South Asia, three senior Indian officials said the lockdown would end only after an assessment of the situation in each state, and restrictions would be extended in districts where the coronavirus case spread has continued.

The Central government plans to review the lockdown, set to end on April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this week the country would pull out of the planned three-week lockdown in a phased manner.

The number of cases in South Asia neared 6,000 despite the restrictions on movement in some cities being tightened. India has been hardest hit by the disease in South Asia with some 2,902 cases, of which 68 have died.

"If people don't obey the rules seriously and cases continue to rise, then there may be no option but to extend the lockdown," Rajesh Tope, the health minister of Maharashtra, told Reuters.

"It could be extended in Mumbai and urban areas of Maharashtra by two weeks."

Maharashtra has 516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus - and 26 people have died.

Public transport in large metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, may only be restored in a phased manner days after the lockdown ends.

HOW TO CONTROL THE CROWD!?

Pakistan and Bangladesh, and India have struggled to convince conservative religious groups to maintain social distancing.

On Friday, Pakistani Muslims at a Karachi mosque clashed with baton-wielding police trying to enforce new curbs on gatherings to prevent Friday prayers and contain coronavirus infections. This came after the government in the southern province of Sindh, home to the financial hub of Karachi, enforced a three-hour curfew on Friday afternoon, in a bid to persuade Muslim worshippers to pray at home.

Pakistan has so far reported 2,547 coronavirus infections, fuelled by a jump in cases related to members of the Tablighi Jamaat, an orthodox Muslim proselytising group.

