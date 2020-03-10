Coronavirus cases in India rise to 56; Karnataka, Kerala worst-hit

The coronavirus cases in India rose to 56 on Tuesday with six new cases reported from Kerala and three from Karnataka.

Kerala which has seen a spurt in cases had confirmed a 3-year-old boy in Ernakulam who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Kerala government announced that due to the virus cinema theatres will remain closed from March 11 till March 31 in the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that classes and exams till the seventh standard will remain suspended till March 31 while adding that all vacation, tuition classes, anganvadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31 as well.

In Karanataka, three more positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Now there are at least four confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu while announcing the new coronavirus cases urged people to take precautionary measures and cooperate in preventing the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster aircraft returned from Iran to Hindon airbase on Tuesday morning with 58 Indians who were stranded in Iran due to the coronavirus. The passengers included 25 men, 31 women and two children.

All passengers will be quarantined at Hindon airbase.