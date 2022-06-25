Copper age weapons, pottery found in India's Uttar Pradesh

As per an official of the Archaeological Survey of India, Artefacts dating back to 1600-2000 BC including weapons made of copper and pieces of pottery have been found in the Mainpuri district of India's Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.

According to Raj Kumar Patel, ASI's Superintending Archaeologist of Agra Circle, the location where the objects were found in the Ganeshpura village of Kurawali tehsil belonged to the chalcolithic period, also known as the copper age.

A farmer had found the ochre colour pottery, anthropomorphic figures and the copper weapons in a field on June 10.

"Initially, he tried to hide these thinking that he got some precious objects," PTI quoted the official from the Archaeological Survey of India.

The official also added that police and the local administration recovered the objects from him later.

Patel told PTI, "We stayed for about eight days in the village and carried out a scientific investigation of the field from where the objects were found. It was found that the weapons and other objects found are 3800-4000 years old and belong to the chalcolithic or copper age. The weapons are of made pure copper."

The weapons included some swords measuring close to one metre long and harpoons of multiple types. Among the ones found, one of the harpoons has four edges.

Experts claim that according to the size of the objects, the weapons were seemingly used by warriors or the army.

According to Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, spokesperson of the Archaeological Survey of India, "such artefacts are typically found in the Ganga-Yamuna doab."

"Our investigation is on and only after proper investigation, we would be able to speak more on the findings," PTI quoted Swarnkar.

(With inputs from agencies)

