/Congress slams Piyush Goyal's statement on Trump tariff shocker: 'Misplaced self-congratulation'

The Congress on Thursday reacted to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's statement in the parliament on Donald Trump's sensational tariff imposition on India, alleging that he engaged in “misplaced self-congratulation”.

Jairam Ramesh, in a strongly worded remark on X, said the minister "hardly touched upon" the tariffs clamped on India because of "the failure to clinch a trade deal with the United States".

Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25 percent tariff for India for purchasing oil and weapons from Russia.

"Today, the Commerce Minister made a non-statement on President Trump and the US tariff issue in both Houses of the Parliament. All he engaged in was misplaced self-congratulation. The real issues thrown up by the failure to clinch a trade deal with the US, the imposition of a 25% tariff on Indian imports by the US, and additional penalties for engaging in trade with Russia and Iran were hardly touched upon. The concerns and sentiments of Indian businesses were simply not addressed," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Jairam Ramesh wrote that India faced new and huge challenges with the United States. He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his friendship with Trump proved to be "completely hollow".

"It is abundantly clear that India faces new and huge challenges with the US now. Prime Minister Modi had banked on his much-vaunted personal friendship with President Trump. This has proved to be completely hollow," he added.

Jairam Ramesh said the Indian economy has never really recovered from the twin shocks of a bizarre demonetization and a fundamentally flawed GST.

"The growth rate of the Indian economy will simply not accelerate with current levels of private corporate investment and current levels of private consumption. The Modi government’s policies are responsible for this twin deficit," he added.

Apprising the parliament about the US announcement of tariffs, Piyush Goyal said that his ministry is holding talks with exporters, industry leaders, and all stakeholders, seeking their assessment. He vowed that the government would safeguard India's national interests.