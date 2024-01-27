Congress seeks donation for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, to offer Rahul Gandhi-signed merchandise as gift in return

Congress party on Saturday (Jan 27) launched a crowdfunding campaign called ‘Donate for Nyay’ for its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The grand old party in a press briefing said that the ones who will make the donation will get a letter or merchandise signed by the former party chief Rahul Gandhi in return for their contribution.

While launching the campaign at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken claimed that the main aim behind launching the initiative and the wider crowdfunding campaign called 'Donate for Desh’, launched by the party earlier, was not to collect money but was to motivate workers.

People donating Rs 670 or more to get T-shirts signed by Rahul Gandhi

Maken, further elucidating the donation plans said that the people contributing Rs 670 ($ 8.06) or more for the campaign would get a T-shirt signed by Rahul Gandhi as a gift.

He further said that the ones donating Rs 67,000 ($ 806.05) or more would be gifted a 'Nyay Kit' containing a T-shirt, bag, band, badge and sticker.



इस न्याय किट में आपको मिलेगी राहुल गांधी जी की साइन की हुई टी-शर्ट, बैग, बैंड, बैज और स्टिकर



— Congress (@INCIndia) January 27, 2024

"For anything that one donates, he or she will get a letter signed by Rahul ji and a certificate of donation," said Maken, who was accompanied by Ramesh, joint treasurer Vijay Inder Singla, and Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi.



1. जो भी व्यक्ति 670 रुपए या उससे अधिक डोनेट करेगा, उसे राहुल गांधी जी द्वारा साइन की हुई टी-शर्ट गिफ्ट के रुप में मिलेगी।



— Congress (@INCIndia) January 27, 2024

He then claimed that the ‘Donate for Nyay’ campaign had collected Rs 2 crore ($ 2,40,611.40) within two hours of being launched.

‘Donate for Desh’ collects Rs 20 crore

Maken claimed that the crowdfunding campaign ‘Donate for Desh’, which was launched by the party on Dec 18, 2023, had so far amassed Rs 20 crore ($ 24,06,114).

On being asked about the funds collected through the crowdfunding campaign being lower than being lower than what was expected, Maken said, “We can’t contest elections by raising money through our workers. If someone thinks we will get all our funding for the elections through this crowdfunding, he is wrong and this is something we did not intend.”

“You cannot undermine the efforts of 3 lakh Congress people who have given money. The idea is not to get money, the idea is to motivate the workers. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be going through one part of the country. The rest of the party workers in other parts will be able to participate by giving Rs 67,” he said.

He again emphasized the fact that the campaign was neither a political platform nor a money-generation programme.