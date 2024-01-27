India: Akhilesh Yadav says alliance with Congress 'off to a good start'

Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (Jan 27) claimed that his alliance with the grand old party Congress had commenced on a very "good start" with 11 Lok Sabha seats in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav took to his official X account and wrote, "Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history."

The state sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament and the Lok Sabha elections are set to take place in April-May this year. कांग्रेस के साथ 11 मज़बूत सीटों से हमारे सौहार्दपूर्ण गठबंधन की अच्छी शुरुआत हो रही है… ये सिलसिला जीत के समीकरण के साथ और भी आगे बढ़ेगा।



Earlier in January, Yadav held a meeting with party leaders including former MPs, former MLAs, and former MLCs in Lucknow. He stated that the capacity to win was the most crucial criterion that would be taken into consideration for deciding on seats.

"We and RLD's Jayant Choudhary had a good conversation. We had a discussion regarding seven seats. We are also in conversation with Congress. Several meetings have taken place in Delhi. Very soon, more meetings will be held, and a way will be found. The INDIA alliance should be strong; the question is not of (number of) seats but of winning. On the basis of winnability, we all will take a decision together," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief's announcement also comes amid speculations of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's return to the BJP-led NDA.

Kumar had joined forces with The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), founded by his staunch foe, Lalu Prasad in August 2022, after he cut ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The longest-serving CM of Bihar subsequently brought together all parties across the country with an aim to take on the BJP which further led to the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.