Congress says discussion underway as Trinamool hints at no-alliance

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday (Feb 23) stated that there has been "no change" in the party's stance of running for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, a few in Assam, and one in Meghalaya.

"A few weeks ago, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stated that TMC is fighting all the 42 seats in Bengal. We are also in the fray in a few seats in Assam and the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya. There is no change in this position," he said, hinting at the party's unwillingness to ally with its INDIA bloc partner Congress.

This came amid rumours that the Congress is close to finalizing its seat-sharing arrangements with the party.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which are also a part of the opposition bloc INDIA, reportedly reopened negotiations to challenge the BJP-led NDA together in the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in April-May 2024.

Congress says discussion underway

Congress MP, reacting to Derek's comments which hinted toward a no-alliance, said that the discussions with the party were underway and that despite heated discussions, Congress respects Mamata Banerjee.

“Discussions are underway. Our doors are always open for TMC. Mamata Banerjee and TMC have said that they want to strengthen the INDIA Alliance and the biggest motive is to defeat the BJP,” Ramesh told news agency ANI.

“Heated discussions keep taking place between the two parties but we respect Mamata Banerjee,” he added.

The Congress has finalized its seat-sharing agreements with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, following some initial snags.

“The important thing is that an official announcement has been made for the alliance(in UP)...It took time to give it a final form...Today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are also making an official announcement about the alliance. It was being said again and again that Congress is lazy and not interested but I always said that it takes time,” Ramesh said.