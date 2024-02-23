India: Ex-Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeeshan Siddique says was asked to lose 10 kg to meet Rahul Gandhi

Zeeshan Siddiqui, who was removed from his position as the President of the Mumbai Youth Congress, on Thursday (Feb 22) made a shocking claim stating that he was asked to reduce weight by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's close aide to be granted an audience with the party scion.

Siddique said that during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (Unite India Justice March) in Maharashtra's Nanded, one of the persons close to Gandhi told him to shed 10 kgs and only then they would let him meet the Congress leader.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is such a senior leader but even his hands are tied...Rahul Gandhi is doing his work, but it looks like his team has taken 'supari' from other parties to finish Congress. During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded, I was told by one of the persons close to Rahul Gandhi that I should lose 10kg of weight and then he would make me meet him," Siddique said. #WATCH | Zeeshan Siddiqui, former Mumbai Youth Congress President says, "Mallikarjun Kharge is such a senior leader but even his hands are tied...Rahul Gandhi is doing his work, but it looks like his team has taken 'supari' from other parties to finish Congress. During Bharat… pic.twitter.com/wK7uLxwx0J — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024 ×

The 31-year-old also denounced the alleged mistreatment of minority leaders within Congress, accusing the party of communalism.

"The treatment being meted out to minority leaders and workers in the Congress is unfortunate. The extent of communalism in the Congress and Mumbai Youth Congress is unlike anywhere else. Is it a sin to be a Muslim in the Congress? The party has to answer why am I being targeted? Is it only because I am a Muslim?" he stated.

Zeeshan Siddique is Baba Siddique's son who had earlier this month announced his decision to leave the Congress party.

After joining hands with Ajit Pawar, he said, "Congress does politics of perception, they want our votes but don't want to give anything."

Assam CM attacks Congress after Siddique's 10 kg claim

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi, drawing a comparison between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The only other person, I can think of, who makes such ridiculous demands from his party workers – that they should look nice and photogenic – is a dynast who rules North Korea. https://t.co/sAlcMoOwPQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 23, 2024 ×

"The only other person, I can think of, who makes such ridiculous demands from his party workers - that they should look nice and photogenic - is a dynast who rules North Korea," Sarma posted on X.