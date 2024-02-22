Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic note after Rahul Gandhi attacks him, Aishwarya Rai in recent speech

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made remarks targeting the actor and his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, over attending the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple held in north Indian city of Ayodhya on January 22.

Bachchan took to his official X account and wrote, “T 4929 – time for work out .. mobility of the body .. flexibility of the mind .. all else can wait ..” T 4929 - time for work out .. mobility of the body .. flexibility of the mind .. all else can wait .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2024 ×

He also shared a blog post stating that he was resuming work travel after a long haul.

“Work travel after long .. absence from the base after long .. not being able to be at the GOJ on the Sunday after long .. feels incomplete .. BUT .. Life goes on ..” the actor wrote.

“And the desire to continue should never fade .. or so the pundits and the wise keep advising .. and the reality is something else .. but still we linger and make effort .. and with the push and support of the wellwishers .. You all are relentless, filled with the grace and energy that walks beside me .. giving me hope and courage .. May I live up to it .. is the prayer .. ever .. My love and my gratitude .. always,” he added.

'Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, were there but not a single OBC face': What Rahul Gandhi said

During a speech, the Congress leader launched a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.

He alleged that the OBCs, Dalits, and Backward Class people, who represent 73 per cent of the total population of the country, were nowhere seen during the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

While addressing a public gathering during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (Unite India Justice March)' at Prayagraj in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi targeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Bollywood actors.

"Did you see the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi."

"People who constitute 73 per cent of the total population of the country were nowhere seen during the event. The BJP would never want them to assume the reins of the country," added the Congress leader.

The BJP, responding to Gandhi's salvo, shared a compilation of his speeches where he is seen making a mention of Aishwarya Rai. Congress Clown Prince @RahulGandhi now has a dangerous & creepy obsession with successful & self-made women.



Frustrated by constant rejections by Indians, Rahul Gandhi has sunk to a new low of demeaning India's Pride Aishwarya Rai.



A fourth-generation dynast, with zero… pic.twitter.com/6TA442wWTZ — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 21, 2024 ×

"Television channels only show Aishwarya Rai dancing. They don't show anything about the poor people," Rahul Gandhi said in one of the speeches.

Singer Sona Mohapatra slams Gandhi over 'demeaning' remarks

Meanwhile, singer Sona Mohapatra slammed the Congress leader over making 'demeaning' remarks against the Bollywood actor. What’s with politicians demeaning women in their speeches to get some brownie points in a sexist landscape?Dear #RahulGandhi ,sure someone has demeaned your own mother, sister similarly in the past & irrespective you ought to know better? Also, #AishwaryaRai dances beautifully.🙏🏾 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 21, 2024 ×

"What's with politicians demeaning women in their speeches to get some brownie points in a sexist landscape? Dear Rahul Gandhi, sure someone has demeaned your own mother (Sonia Gandhi), sister (Priyanka Gandhi) similarly in the past, and irrespective you ought to know better? Also, Aishwarya Rai dances beautifully," the singer posted on X.