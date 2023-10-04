Congress poses four questions to PM Modi as Manipur violence completes five months

The Indian National Congress, the principal opposition party in India took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in northeastern Indian state of Manipur. The party alleged that never before had a PM completely "abandoned" a state and its people like now. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that such a situation in Manipur 15 months after BJP came to power in the state and it is "most damning indictment of its policies and the prime minister's priorities".

Jairam Ramesh said that five months ago, riots started in Manipur because of "divisive politics of the so-called double engine sarkar"

He also noted that India's Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state almost after a month and that too after being relieved from Karnataka election duties.

"But there has been no marked improvement. In fact things have turned from bad to worse. Social harmony has broken down completely. Horrific details of violent crimes emerge every other day. Tens of thousands continue to languish in relief camps. Clashes between the Armed forces and the state police are routine," the Congress leader said on X.

5 months back, on the evening of May 3rd, Manipur erupted because of the divisive politics of the so-called double engine sarkar there.



Our statement on the horrendous situation in the state and the Prime Minister's total lack of accountability. pic.twitter.com/qDchbjJcK7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 4, 2023

"Yet the prime minister has been completely silent except for a much belated, routine and ritualistic comment for less than 5 mins in a 133 minute speech in the Lok Sabha on August 10th. The chief minister continues to brazen it out despite majority of BJP MLAs wanting him out of office," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader posed some questions and said there was a need to ponder over them.

"When was the last time the prime minister spoke to the BJP CM of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister met BJP MLAs of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister discussed Manipur with his cabinet colleague from the state?

He also asked when was the last time the PM visited Manipur.

"Never before has a prime minister completely abandoned a state and its entire people like now.That Manipur has come to this horrendous situation just about 15 months after the BJP got a huge mandate in the state is a most damning indictment of its policies and the prime minister's priorities," Ramesh charged.

The Congress has been questioning the prime minister's silence and asked why he has not taken out the time to visit the violence-hit state.

(With inputs from agencies)

