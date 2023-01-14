ugc_banner

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of cardiac arrest during Bharat Jodo Yatra, march temporarily paused

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Chaudhary had won Lok Sabha elcetions twice, 2014 and 2019. (IC: Rahul Gandhi) Photograph:(Twitter)

After Chaudhary's demise, the Congress party temporarily suspended the yatra

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Indian National Congress (INC), MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died due to a heart attack. The 76-year-old veteran leader passed away in Punjab on Jan 14 morning. The Congress MP collapsed during a foot march in Punjab's Phillaur. He was then immediately taken to the hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance, and he later died. After Chaudhary's demise, the Congress party temporarily suspended the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of this ongoing movement, rushed to the hospital where the veteran Congress leader was admitted. He is later expected to visit Chaudhary's family later this afternoon, NDTV reported. 

In a tweet, Gandhi said that Chaudhary was a down-to-earth hardworking leader, a pious person and a strong pillar of the Congress family. 
 

Extending her condolence to Chaudhary's family, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Indian National Congress in a tweet said, " Deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of Jalandhar MP Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary. Shri Santokh Singh ji was a dedicated leader and true public servant for the Congress ideology. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian National Congress."

Other Congress leaders also offered their condolences.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress expressing his condolence  in a tweet said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary." 

He added that his loss is a great blow to the Congress party and the organisation. 

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Santokh Singh Chaudhary, aged 76, Congress MP from Jalandhar, passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning."

Extending his condolences, Ramesh also said that the new schedule for the yatra will be shared soon. 

Chaudhary won the Lok Sabha elections twice, in 2014 and 2019. 
 
(With inputs from agencies)

