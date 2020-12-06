Congress extends support to 'Bharat Bandh' as deadlock between farmers, govt continues

As the deadlock between farmers and Indian government continues, India's grand old party on Sunday has said that it will support the nationwide strike on Tuesday.

Congress on Sunday said that the party has its "whole-hearted" support to 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8.

"I would also like to announce that the Congress party extends its whole-hearted support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8," said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"All our district headquarters and Pradesh headquarters will participate in this bandh. They will hold demonstrations and ensure that the bandh is successful."

He also said that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi through tractor rallies and farmer demonstrations is extending the party's support to farmers' cause.

Actor-Politician Kamal Hassan has also extended his support to the demonstrations and said that his Makkal Needhi Maiam will protest with the farmers soon.

Thousands of farmers are protesting from 11 days against the three farms laws that were passed in September on borders of Delhi.

A fifth-round of talks on Saturday between farmer leaders and some union ministers was also unable to end the deadlock as farmers stuck to their demand of revoking the laws.

The also went on a 'maun vrat', demanding a strict 'yes' or 'no' to their demands.

