With cold waves hitting the national capital, the city recorded a temperature of 16.99 °C on Saturday (Jan 18). The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 21.86 °C, respectively.

Tomorrow, Sunday (Jan 19), Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.53 °C and 23.54 °C, respectively.

CAQM revokes curbs under Stage III of GRAP

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to revoke curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi's air quality levels markedly improved.

The decision, announced on January 17, followed a review by the GRAP Subcommittee, which observed a sustained improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from "Severe" to "Very Poor.”

The order reads, "AQI of Delhi has been continuously improving and has been recorded as "VervPoor" on l7.Ol.2025, which is about 61 AQI points below the benchmark as directed for by the Hon'ble Supreme Court for invoking Stage-III."

The order emphasised the importance of adhering to the citizen charter and maintaining vigilance, especially during the winter months when meteorological factors can quickly reverse air quality trends.

"Construction and demolition sites that were issued closure orders for violations cannot resume operations without explicit permission," stated the official order from the CAQM office.

Trains and Flights delayed

Also, fog and poor visibility disrupted transportation in Delhi on Saturday, with several trains running behind schedule, according to Indian Railways.

Foggy conditions have hampered rail operations for several days, causing significant delays across various routes.

Air travel was also impacted, with several flights delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to the dense fog.

(With inputs from agencies)






